Farmers Tax Exemption Permit Renewal Information

10/21/2022

The following groups may now use myconneCT to submit their application renewals electronically by logging into myconneCT at portal.ct.gov/DRS-myconneCT:

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) is currently undergoing a multi‑year, multi‑phase information technology (IT) modernization initiative. As part of the initiative, DRS has begun replacing the Taxpayer Service Center (TSC) with myconneCT , a new, safe, secure, and user‑friendly online system. Additionally, DRS is expanding its online taxpayer services to more Connecticut taxpayers.

All permits will be set to a September 30 expiration date. All farmers who have already received a renewed permit from DRS do not need to take any further action. DRS will be issuing an updated permit with an expiration date of September 30, 2024.

If a farmer has not yet filed your renewal application with DRS, an additional mailing will be forthcoming the week ending October 21 with a letter explaining the process. If a farmer requires immediate access to their new permit, there will be instructions in the letter explaining how to apply online to receive a permit electronically.

Use myconneCT to file taxes, make payments, view filing history, and communicate with the agency simply and more efficiently on virtually any mobile device, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If anyone has questions regarding a permit renewal, they may contact DRS directly at 860-297-4996. General questions may be sent via email to drs@ct.gov. Please do not include any attachments or images as it will be returned undeliverable. An online tutorial providing instruction on how to renew permits through the DRS website may be accessed here.