October 27 National Mentoring Day Raises Consciousness of the Significant Impact and Mutual Benefits Mentorship Offers
Derek J. Robinson, board-certified physician in Emergency Medicine Shares in his Memoir 'Improbable MD' the Impact Mentors Had on His Path to Becoming a Doctor
The gifts of time, wisdom, and exposure from mentors gave me a different lens through which to see my future and the possibilities which could become my reality.”CHICAGO, ILLNOIS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his new memoir Improbable MD: From the Bayou to the Boardroom, Dr. Derek J. Robinson, a board-certified physician in Emergency Medicine, attributes his career success and ability to overcome life's obstacles to the support provided by mentors and others along his journey. “The gifts of time, wisdom, and exposure from mentors gave me a different lens through which to see my future and the possibilities which could become my reality,” said Dr. Robinson.
— Derek J. Robinson, MD.
Currently serving as vice president and chief medical officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, he recollects on deciding to pursue an education in medicine and business. Educated at the Xavier University of Louisiana, attending medical school at Howard University College of Medicine, and garnering his MBA at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Dr. Robinson is able to offer practical advice to help young people move up the social mobility ladder, obtain mentors and strategize their pursuit of higher education as well as advising organizations of all sizes on structuring successful mentorship programs.
“Never hesitate to ask for advice from individuals you admire. In many cases, you may find they are more than willing to share their experiences. Not all mentoring relationships will be the same. Be sure to understand how much time your mentor has available and do your part, maintaining communication with your mentor, even when you face disappointment.”
A product of a stellar HBCU education, Dr. Derek J. Robinson served as the inaugural chairman of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.’s national Achievement Academy from 2005-2011. A life member of the fraternity, Dr. Robinson committed a decade of service to the Kappa Leadership Institute of Chicago, helping raise the life trajectory of hundreds of young men across the Chicagoland area.
Recently Dr. Robinson was awarded the 2022 Service Award by the Emergency Medicine Section of the National Medical Association and gave the opening keynote address at the Black Directors Health Equity Agenda (BDHEA) national summit. His unique perspective on the complexities of healthcare, including his past service as a federal healthcare regulator, has enabled him to influence the healthcare transformation for Americans.
And to those considering serving as mentors, “Don’t forget to do the small things along the way to inspire those coming behind you. The cumulative contributions you make can be enormous."
