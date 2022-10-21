IEWC Announces Partnership with The Copper Mark

The Copper Mark: Responsibly Produced Copper

Company pleased to advance a connected world and sustainable copper production

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IEWC is proud to be named a partner to The Copper Mark, a recognition of and commitment to responsible sourcing policy and strategy. The Copper Mark is an independent assurance framework that promotes responsible copper production and encourages contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It is the first and only framework developed specifically for the copper industry to demonstrate responsible production performance to customers, investors, final manufacturers and other stakeholders.

Pat Rislov, IEWC Chief Supply Chain Officer, explains, “Adopting The Copper Mark reinforces IEWC’s commitment to procuring copper products that are sourced through responsible environmental and social production practices across our global operations. As a wire and cable solutions provider, IEWC relies on copper as a metal central to our purpose: Advancing a connected world. Whether it’s for wire and cable for original equipment manufacturers; custom assemblies and power cables that advance reliable telecommunications networks; or cables that expand infrastructure; we are dedicated to supporting this progress sustainably with responsibly produced copper.”

To receive The Copper Mark, copper producers must be assessed independently against a comprehensive set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The framework is focused on copper producers at the beginning of the supply chain, but also includes The Copper Mark Partners: distributors like IEWC, fabricators, and other related parties, with the goal of establishing a chain of custody for the entire copper supply chain.

“We are delighted to welcome IEWC as our newest partner,” said Michèle Brülhart, Executive Director, The Copper Mark. “A major wire, cable, and wire management supplier, IEWC plays an important part in responsible copper supply chains ― both as a customer of copper producers and a supplier of copper-containing products. We look forward to collaborating with IEWC to promote responsible production practices for copper.”

The Copper Mark was originally developed by the International Copper Association (ICA) with input from financial institutions, commodities exchanges, NGOs, OEMs, and copper fabricators. It is now an independent entity. To learn more, visit coppermark.org.

About IEWC - (iewc.com)

IEWC is a global distributor of wire and cable products, manufacturer of custom fiber assemblies, and provider of value-add solutions that advance a connected world. As a partner to thousands of companies in manufacturing, telecommunications, infrastructure, broadcast, and professional A/V, IEWC has been an entrusted partner supporting customer supply chain, logistics and product quality initiatives for 60 years. IEWC is an employee-owned company with nearly 30 locations in eight countries, serving customers in almost 100 countries. Having grown organically and through acquisition during its 60-year history, today IEWC spans the globe with divisions in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe (under the Premier Cables brand) and serves the telecommunications industry under the Cablcon brand.