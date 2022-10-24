NWA Analytics Knowledge Suite 2022Q3 Release Enhances Multivariate Capabilities and Industrial Knowledge Curation

Northwest Analytics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Enhances the Data Model Definition capabilities to support enterprise Data Model initiatives based on ISA-88 and related standards.

• Adds comprehensive Audit Trail functions for Data Set Definitions to conform to the 21CFR Part 11 requirements for life sciences/pharmaceutical manufacturers.

• Expands multivariate modeling capabilities.

• Extends context-driven “Quick Search” functionality.

Portland Oregon, October 24, 2022: Northwest Analytics has announced the latest quarterly updates to their NWA Analytics Knowledge Suite® Q3 2022. The NWA Analytics Knowledge Suite is an industrial analytics platform that enables manufacturers to identify early-warning signals, codify institutional knowledge and the amplify the analytics-based process knowledge for quick and decisive action. Target markets include chemical, pharmaceutical, and other process industries.

This release supports the enterprise focus on Data Model initiatives incorporating and organizing asset, product quality and environmental data according to ISA-88 standards, and the requirements of other commercial process management applications. Additionally, the new comprehensive Audit Trail, as a part of the NWA KnowledgeBase application specifically addresses regulatory requirements (21CFR Part 11). The Q3 update also expands existing PCA and PLS multivariate models to extend the benefits of advanced analytics efforts beyond the data experts and across the organization. This release also delivers an extension of context-driven “Quick-Search” functionality into additional suite components.

Further Information

Each release adds a range of new market-driven features and enhancements. To see how the NWA Analytics Knowledge Suite can accelerate your operational performance by leveraging analytics-based knowledge, click here.

About Northwest Analytics

Northwest Analytics is the leading provider of analytics-based knowledge solutions for global manufacturers spanning nearly every industry vertical, including chemical, pharmaceutical, electronic materials, and others. Northwest Analytics solutions enable manufacturers to identify, codify and amplify process knowledge throughout the enterprise to address top critical operational challenges, including process quality, loss of process knowledge, shrinking the skills gap and reducing the time to problem resolution. Manufacturers have used NWA's award-winning solutions to return more than $1B to their bottom lines.