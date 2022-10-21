Submit Release
Premier, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Premier, Inc. PINC, a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock issued and outstanding. The cash dividend will be payable on December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2022.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. PINC is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier's news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com, as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier's blog for more information about the company.

