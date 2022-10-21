"What to Expect When You're Investing!" from Great Lakes Wealth

Dewey Steffen CEO Great Lakes Wealth What to Expect When You Are Investing What Dewey Do Podcast Season 3

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ups, downs, highs, lows, anxiety, and adrenaline are all common words used when discussing the art of investing. But what can you actually expect? With everything happening in the markets right now, it’s important to know what to expect when you’re investing. Tune in this week as Dewey flies solo to discuss "What to Expect When You're Investing!". Dewey D. Steffen, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Great Lakes Wealth in Northville, Michigan hands out five expectations as well as a bonus sixth expectation that you will not want to miss in the latest installment podcast of "What Dewey Do".

“Wall Street solutions with Main Street Values” is more than a slogan at Great Lakes Wealth, LLC. It’s a creed, a philosophy, a mission statement and an order of operations by which the Northville-based wealth management firm cares for clients who trust its team with goal-based financial planning, superior asset and wealth management solutions and concierge-style service that feels personalized, because it is," says Steffen.

AdvisorHub has named Dewey D. Steffen CEO & Chief Investment Officer of Great Lakes Wealth one of the Fastest Growing Advisors To Watch (https://www.advisorhub.com/advisors-to-watch-fastest-growing/). Steffen is incredibly proud to be on such a distinguished list. These advisors won by bringing in new clients, increasing assets and boosting production.

During the Covid-19, Steffen, saw how people’s our savings and spending habits and businesses across the nation were forced to close – either temporarily or permanently – and millions of people lost their jobs. And, as the U.S. economy is recovering, many people are still struggling to rebuild their financial lives.

That’s why Steffen, wanted to do something to help anxious investors improve their financial literacy and feel empowered when it comes to their financial futures. So, in the summer of 2020, he launched the podcast “What Dewey Do?” and, now it enters its third year of podcast success.

The podcast has covered topics such as impact on investing, saving for retirement, the pros and cons of cryptocurrency, estate planning, the future of the stock market, investment opportunities in cannabis, financially planning for college, and more.

The third season has just kicked off with over 40,000 listens, over 1,000,000 total views on social media. “Join me twice a month as I welcome some of today’s leaders in the community for conversations that can help with investment decisions so you can plan for and live your best life,” said Steffen.

Watch the FULL episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Vt-mLgnbMeA

Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/what-dewey-do/id1515738185?i=1000578682492

New episodes are available every other Wednesday morning on Apple, Spotify, PodBean and all other streaming platforms, and full episodes are also available to watch on YouTube.

Great Lakes Wealth, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is known for combining Wall Street solutions with Main Street values to bring common-sense investing to clients around the globe. Since opening their doors on July 1, 2016, they have offered goal-based financial planning, strived for best-in-class asset management solutions, and provided concierge-style client service.

For more information, visit www.greatlakeswealth.us.