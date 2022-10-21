ProMediaBank Appoints Social Media Influencer Knick George as Director of Public Affairs

Knick George ProMediaBank

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProMediaBank, llc. (PMB), the online Trending News Platform, today announced that social media influencer Knick George, a San Antonio, Texas entrepreneur and co-owner of Krazy Car Care will take the reigns of Director of Public Affairs. ProMediaBank, was established in 2017 as a beta testing company for the entertainment industry, viewing the acquisition of Knick George as a win for its ambitious growth objectives. Knick will work directly with Lamont “Renzo” Bracy and his older brother Keith “Youngin” George II, CEO and founding officers, and will be responsible for content and recruiting talented writers.

As ProMediaBank rounds out its leadership team, Knick George addition will aid in building and strengthening the brand, while increasing demand for ProMediaBank solutions on a global level.

“Knick George is a seasoned leader and one of the entertainment industry’s up and coming executives,” states Lamont “Renzo” Bracy. “His in-depth knowledge and expertise with the young generation will be key as we transition from beta-testing to entertainment news.”

The news platform is just one element of Professional Media Bank. As the name would suggest, the company is, and remains a beta testing operation for the entertainment industry. Co-founder and VP of Operations, Keith “Youngin” George II oversees the beta testing element of the site which is still under development. “It is in hopes that ProMediaBank will open the gates to the Entertainment Industry by alleviating the enormous pressure of introducing new projects to the masses without a mechanism to gauge its viability”. “We’re building a platform for the Entertainment sector that will empower entertainment executives, by providing a “Checks and Balance”, states Lamont “Renzo” Bracy. ProMediaBank will have the capability to test all mediums of entertainment consumed by people all over the world.

ProMediaBank is actively in the process of forming alliances with top Entertainment Companies who share a common thread of advancing the culture across multiple different platforms, including TV, comics, film, animation and immersive experiences. “ProMediaBank represents a new future for content creators to test and evaluate projects before investing millions into a project.” ProMediaBank offers opportunities to push boundaries fueled by the sole desire to “Make Entertainment Great Again”, and we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to push the movement forward.

“The core of ProMediaBank is to protect the viability of the Industry,” says Lamont “Renzo” Bracy, President and co-founder of ProMediaBank. “By supplying the entertainment sector a credible unbiased perspective, industry executives and artists and creatives alike will be able to better target consumers, gauge profitability, and more importantly evaluate risk.”

In August 2022, social media influencer and socialite, Knick George was hired as not only a contributor, but Director of Sales and New Acquisitions for ProMediaBank. Knick George, a young socialite rising in the entertainment industry due to his many connections with high profile celebrities in San Antonio, prides himself off his work ethic. Knick is the proud co-owner of Krazy Car Care Auto Detail Company with business partner Chase Bennett. Knick hopes to bring upscale events for enthusiasts like himself. Knick is big on the Car scene; in recent years Knick has become a collector and fan of Super Cars which include foreign, classics, muscle, and tricked out midsize coupes. With connections from associating with some of the biggest names in the Alamo city, Knick finds himself as a resource for many in the area. As an influencer, Knick knows the value of exposure and marketing, which he hopes will bring new opportunities to the city. Today, Knick enjoys his time as a full-time student and investor in the Kandiid App.

The opportunity to be a part of groundbreaking technology is at the forefront of Knick’s aspirations of running his own tech firm in the future.