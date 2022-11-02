Pregna's PPIUD 380A IUD receives WHO/UNFPA PQ
Pregna's PPIUD 380A IUD receives WHO/UNFPA PQ; helping accelerate its introduction in several more Government and Social Marketing Organization programsMUMBAI, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pregna International Ltd. is proud to announce that its post-partum intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD) – Pregna PPIUD T Cu 380A has been granted WHO/UNFPA pre-qualification. This comes after a thorough evaluation of our quality system and product design by UNFPA designated experts.
The World Health Organization recommends post-partum family planning for healthy birth spacing which is most important in the first year after child birth, when subsequent pregnancies can be risky for both maternal and child health. This is also the period when the unmet need for family planning is at the highest.
Pregna PPIUD T Cu 380A is a sterile, pre-loaded and ready-to-insert intrauterine device which comes with a disposable inserter for optimal fundal placement, making it very convenient and cost effective solution to the need of post-partum family planning.
Speaking about the device, Ajit Raje, Senior VP Marketing, Pregna International Ltd. opined, “Post-partum IUDs are the most effective yet economical solutions for family planning. As a long-acting reversible contraceptive it offers many advantages over the traditional methods. Pregna PPIUD T Cu 380A’s dedicated inserter helps healthcare professionals by simplifying the process of insertion and fundal placement of the IUD. With this pre-qualification notice, we hope to accelerate the introduction of this device in several more Government and Social Marketing Organization programs.”
Expressing his pleasure on the landmark notification, Paul D Blumenthal, Emeritus Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Stanford University of Medicine commented, “WHO/UNFPA pre-qualification of the Pregna PPIUD dedicated inserter is great news for both patients and providers around the world. With the approval of this device, immediate postpartum insertion of IUDs will be more expeditious and convenient, likely increasing both access to and acceptability of this important contraceptive option.”
Speaking about the impact, Markus Steiner, Senior Epidemiologist Product Development and Introduction Department at FHI 360 added, “WHO/UNFPA pre-qualification of the Pregna PPIUD dedicated inserter will further speed up the introduction of this important public health innovation. To date, about 300,000 units of this ‘grab and go’ product that facilitates PPIUD insertions have been distributed in 15 countries and I look forward to substantial increases in the coming years as global procurement agencies will now be able to purchase the product.”
Commenting on his organization’s commitment to the cause, Pregna’s Managing Director, Mukul Taparia concluded, “Pregna is a global pioneer in women’s contraceptive devices and is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to help women across the world. Starting a family is one of the most important decisions of a woman’s life. And the post-partum period is when the requirement for contraception is paramount. With the Pregna PPIUD T Cu 380A, we hope to address the critical need of post-partum family planning for every woman and advance towards the goals of FP2030.”
