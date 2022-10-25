BESLER Launches New Website
BESLER recently launched a new website at www.besler.com - with more content, easier navigation and highlights its insights and client testimonials.
We’re excited to have a new website with more content, is easier to use for our visitors, and that better represents our brand.”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BESLER, a market leader in revenue recovery and hospital reimbursement solutions, announced that it recently launched a new website at www.besler.com.
“We’re excited to have a new website with more content, is easier to use for our visitors, and that better represents our brand,” said Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLER.
BESLER’s new website now features information on each of its reimbursement and revenue integrity services, valuable information about its technology, and highlights its many trust designations and powerful client testimonials.
Website visitors will also find the Insights section easier to navigate – with easy access to The Hospital Finance Podcast® episodes, upcoming webinars, and on-demand webinar archive.
About BESLER
BESLER combines best-in-class healthcare ﬁnance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals improve revenue and reimbursement integrity. Over the last thirty-five years, our revenue recovery and reimbursement solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit www.besler.com.
