Quality Medical Consultants and Sound Physicians Launch Value-Based Care Partnership

Collaboration to Improve Value-Based Patient Outcomes in South Florida

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Physicians, a national healthcare organization providing services across the acute episode of care, and Quality Medical Consultants (QMC Cares), a leading hospital-based physician network in Florida, launched a value-based care partnership on September 1, 2022. Together the two organizations will collaborate to improve patient outcomes and lower the cost of care in communities across Southeast Florida.

Both physician-founded and led organizations, Sound and QMC, will leverage their combined strength to bring enhanced value to contracted at-risk partners and patients. Sound's expertise in process management, enabling technology, and physician education will join with QMC Cares exceptional care delivery model and regional market experience. The partnership is poised to enhance patient experience and create new efficiencies in the over two dozen hospital medicine programs within their alliance.

"Sound pivoted to a value-based care model in 2015 to get in on the ground floor of alternative payment models and hone our technology-enabled, value-based workflows," says Dr. Robert Bessler, CEO and Founder of Sound Physicians. "Since we have managed over 400,000 episodes and over $10b in at-risk spend, this exciting new relationship with QMC Cares will translate to even better care for the patients we'll serve together."

Sound Physicians and Quality Medical Consultants (QMC Cares) bring a wealth of proven success to the acute care continuum. The synergy from this partnership will also create new opportunities for hospitals to improve key metrics and more effectively transition patients from the hospital setting to the most clinically appropriate next site of care or home setting.

If you would like to learn more about our value-based care partnership or to learn how the partnership can benefit your group's members, please contact us at:

Quality Medical Consultants (QMC Cares)

1-833-QMC-TEAM and office@qmccares.com

Sound Physicians

alange@soundphysicians.com

About Quality Medical Consultants (QMC Cares)

QMC is committed to the comprehensive care of hospitalized patients from diagnosis to discharge and beyond. Our established physicians provide inpatient management to several hospitals and skilled nursing facilities spanning all across Florida. The experienced team and data-centric policies and resources shared with all QMC Hospitalists lead to reliable and consistent top-level functions. Our QMC team of physicians is highly respected within their communities and is dedicated to working with a specialist to coordinate inpatient care and improve quality and efficiency.

About Sound Physicians

Sound Physicians is a leading physician partner to hospitals, health plans, physician groups, and post-acute providers seeking to transform outcomes for acute episodes of care. For 20 years, our high-performing and affordable care models have combined physician leadership, clinical process, technology, and analytics to consistently improve clinical and financial performance. We are pioneers in value, working together with our partners and community providers to bridge gaps in patient care, from hospital to home.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Sound Physicians