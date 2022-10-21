Tablets Global Market Estimated To Grow At 18% Rate

Tablets Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Tablets Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Tablets Global Market Report 2022”, the tablets market grew from $71.58 billion in 2021 to $84.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The tablets market share is expected to grow to $137.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.9%. The increasing demand for tablets in various sectors such as healthcare, education, entertainment and other industries is a key factor driving the market growth.

Key Trends In The Tablets Market

According to the tablets market forecast, major companies are focusing on developing innovative technology solutions for tablets. For instance, in June 2020, Apple a USA based technology company launched Apple iPad Pro 11 2020. iPad Pro is fitted with an Apple A12Z Bionic octa-core processor, based on iPadOS and powered by a non-removable Li-Po battery (28.65 Wh). The tablet's sensors include a proximity sensor, barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope and sensor for ambient light, liquid retina display. Therefore, making the tablets technologically advanced helps companies to sustain the competitive market.

Overview Of The Tablets Market

The tablets market consists of sales of tablets by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide tablets that are portable computers that use touchscreens as their primary input. Most tablets are slightly smaller and weigh less than an average laptop. Generally, the size of a tablet screen is smaller than a laptop computer and larger than a smartphone. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Detachable, Slate, Hybrid, Rugged

• By Application: Personal, Business

• By Operating Systems: iOS, Android, Windows

• By Screen Size: below 8", 8", Above 8"

• By Geography: The global tablets market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Apple Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Acer Inc., Microsoft Corporation, HP, Huawei, LG Electronics Inc., Archos, Chuwi Innovation Limited, Dell, HTC Corporation, Lava International Limited, Nokia Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation and Toshiba Corporation.

