Vehicle Seatbelt Market 2026 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Regulatory authorities have anticipated increasing the stringent and automotive safety guidelines implemented towards the Vehicle seatbelts market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the global Vehicle Seatbelt Market is estimated to surpass $14.8 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 2.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market growth is mainly driven by the factors such as seatbelt ensuring the high-level safety of the vehicle occupant as a primary restraint systemm, thus preventing major injuries during an accident or collision. Increasing utilization of inflated seatbelts, exaggerated seatbelts, also known as belt bags, are a combination of airbags and seatbelt. Belt Pro provides protection against bacteria found on the surface of the seatbelt. It can keep the body stationary and provides better comfort during sharp turns. There is high occurrence of accidents worldwide. Increasing production of vehicles and rising demand for passenger cars, automotive safety norms set up by the government of various countries and automobile standards relating to the safety of driver and passengers in vehicles. These factors are set to boost the market growth for Vehicle Seatbelt during the forecast period 2021-2026

Key Takeaways

2. Three-point seatbelts are safer than two-point seatbelts which is going to lead the market in the forecasted period.

3. APAC is the key market for Seatbelts as there is increase in the production of automobiles. Increased number of car sales will improve the market for the seatbelt.

Segmental Analysis:

Vehicle Seatbelt Market Segment Analysis – By Vehicle Type: The vehicle seatbelt market is segmented into passenger and commercial vehicles. The Passenger vehicles segment is expected to have highest market share during the forecasted period with 65.2% share in 2020. This is ascribed to the increasing production of passenger vehicle, which in turn is projected improve the demand of inflated seatbelts and active pre-tensioners. The Commercial vehicles are to project the equivalent growth in the forecasted period even after the government’s regulation that seatbelts are mandatory for the commercial vehicles and in turn improve the growth of the vehicle seatbelt market.

Vehicle Seatbelt Market Segment Analysis – By Seat belt design type: Three-point seat belt segment holds the major share at 24.4% in the market in 2020 and dominates the global market. This type of seat belts helps the passengers, avoid from getting injured during the collisions and accidents. Three-point seat belts help to absorb the impact during a crash. Two-point seatbelts doesn’t showcase much growth during the forecasted period as they are not providing much protection and automotive safety as compared to other seat belts. But still it is utilized in some automobiles due to its cost effectiveness.

Vehicle Seatbelt Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: APAC holds the highest market share at 35.1% in 2020 as the developing countries like India and China’s demand has increased and the production of the vehicles. Key player are focusing on introducing the advanced seatbelts to strengthen their market position. Increased disposable income is also another key factor for the increased sales of cars, which in turn improves the seatbelt market. North America is expected to be the second largest market share in the vehicle seatbelt sector. The implementation of stringent government policies for automotive safety is one of the important factors. Europe lies next with same set of factors.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Vehicle Seatbelt industry are -

1. ZF Friedrichshafen

2. Robert Bosch Gmbh

3. Hyundai Mobis

4. Tokai Rika Co.

5. Takata Corporation

