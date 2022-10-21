TruckBook Joins Leading Brands At Chattanooga’s Biggest Freight Tech Event Of The Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- TruckBook, as one of the regional sponsors of the event, is set to explore significant ways to transform the freight industry with the power of futuristic technology along with the leading brands of the industry in F3, Chattanooga Convention Center in the first week of November.
Future of Freight Festival is the biggest Freight Tech event of the year that brings together global industry leaders to engage in conversation on logistics innovation and technological advancements to push the industry forward. The festival will take place in downtown Chattanooga, the heart of Freight Alley on November 1-3, 2022 at the Chattanooga Convention Center as per FreightWaves Live. It presents an unmissable opportunity to explore the future of freight technology and experience engaging sessions with experts, entrepreneurs, and industry-leading brands such as Uber Freight, Salesforce, Truckstop, Convoy, and so on.
As one of the regional sponsors of the mega event, TruckBook is delighted to invite leading industrial brands to its exclusive demo session where it will take you through the journey of revolutionizing the trucking industry and the lives of thousands of owner-operators through cutting-edge technology. In addition, TruckBook will discuss futuristic ways to boost the trucking industry and businesses through technological empowerment in their exclusive booth. It will also demonstrate the key features of the AI-driven dispatch platform, transforming the freight movement by trucks for the shippers, owner-operators, and drivers.
TruckBook is a tech-first platform that connects industry-leading brands with endless capacity in real time and offers best-in-class cost-effective shipping services. It makes load booking more effortless and profitable than ever for owner-operators by empowering them with advanced easy-to-use application tools like online load booking, tracking, GPS navigation, and automated trip scheduling.
“Future of Freight Festival gives us a unique opportunity to get together and collectively explore innovative ways to make the trucking industry future-ready. We are excited to be one of the regional sponsors of the biggest and hottest freight events. Come say hi and find out more about how we
bridge the gap between shipping requirements and endless real-time capacity with tech-first online tools, crafted especially for shipping.” Mukesh Kansal, President and Co-founder TruckBook.
About Us
Founded in 2018, as a trucking GPS application, TruckBook grew to become a vast network of 50K+ owner-operators and 1M+ truckers in no time. With the key offerings of smart load booking, automated trip scheduling, and instant payment for owner-operators, its latest features aim at making online load booking even more efficient and rewarding in the near future.
The Future of Freight Festival features live sessions and demos by the top as well as emerging brands of the industry. There is also an exciting and fun-filled lineup of live music performances, eclectic food experiences, and much more to look forward to at a one-of-a-kind event in the scenic city of Chattanooga.
