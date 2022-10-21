Transmission Tower Market to Observe USD 3.5 billion Incremental Growth by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Use of high voltage direct current (HVDC) technology and growing government initiatives are the contributing factors to the growth of Transmission Tower Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Transmission Tower Market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2027. Transmission towers also known as electricity pylons are large structures that support high-voltage transmission lines. Sub-transmission systems are the circuits that supply distribution to substations. In electrical grids and sub-transmission, they are generally used to carry high voltage direct current through transmission lines that transport bulk electric power from generating stations to electrical substations; utility poles are used to support lower-voltage sub-transmission and distribution lines that transport power from substations to electric customers. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Transmission Tower Market highlights the following areas -

• The double circuitry segment held the largest Transmission Tower Market share in the Transmission Tower Market segmented by circuitry, in 2021. This is owing to ease of maintenance, more power transmission capacity and a cost-effective system.

• The waist type tower segment held the largest Transmission Tower Market share in the Transmission Tower Market by structure, in 2021. This is attributed to ease of assembling, suitable for uneven terrain and wide range of voltage transmission.

• APAC (Asia-Pacific) market held the largest market share of 40%, in 2021. This is due to high government initiatives, expanding urbanization in developing countries and growing research and development of renewable energy resources.

• The increase in peak loads by domestic and industrial users, expanding urban settlements, growing use of high voltage direct current (HVDC) technology and growing government initiatives are the contributing factors to the growth of Transmission Tower Market.

Segmental Analysis:

• The Transmission Tower Market by circuitry has been segmented into single circuitry, double circuitry, and multi circuitry. The double circuitry segment held the largest Transmission Tower Market size of 45%, in 2021.

• The Transmission Tower Market by structure has been segmented into waist type towers, guyed v towers, tubular steel pole, suspension towers (suspension straight towers, suspension angle towers), angled towers (type a, type b, type c, type d), tension towers, terminal towers, and transposition towers.

• APAC (Asia-Pacific) held the largest Transmission Tower Market size with 40% of the total market size. This is attributed to the upgradation of power grid technology to meet increased energy demand, expanding urban settlements, and renewable energy integration requirements.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Transmission Tower Industry are -

1. ABB Ltd

2. General Electric Energy

3. Jyoti Structures Ltd.

4. KEC International Ltd.

5. SAE towers

