Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market to Reach USD 90,238.9 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 30.81%
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global influencer marketing platform market size was US$ 8,393.4 million in 2021. The global influencer marketing platform market is expected to grow to US$ 90,238.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.81% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.
The forecast period is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the global influencer marketing platform market as technology is driving a new revolution of transformation across every industry vertical. Influencer marketing is the most effective and cost-efficient method to promote a product and reach a wide range of audiences with the help of ideal influencers. Brands have started looking beyond traditional methods to search for celebrities and grab the attention of users. The process of collaborating with online celebrities/influencers has changed with the growing knowledge about influencer marketing platforms. Moreover, the steadily growing use of social media apps is helping marketers gain customer engagement and understand the lagging factors with the help of influencers and their vast follower base.
Factors such as growing evolution in marketing methods will bring potential prospects for the global influencer marketing platforms market. Additionally, the growing use of smartphones, along with the ongoing trend of 5G, will contribute to the industry's growth. Additionally, high video consumption will be another factor that presents opportunities for influencer marketing platform vendors. According to a study conducted by Google in 2017, YouTube is the second-highly used search engine worldwide. Additionally, television viewership has declined dramatically by 50%, majorly among the 18–26age group in 2017, while video-based marketing strategies have witnessed a leap forward from 63% in 2017 to 81% in 2018, according to Wyzowl's statistics. Since traditional platforms complicate the process of targeting potential consumers via traditional marketing techniques, the demand for influencer marketing platforms will grow tremendously in the coming years.
On the flip side, the lack of capabilities of influencer marketing platforms to measure campaign effectiveness may limit the growth of the market during the study period.
Segmentation Analysis
Search, discovery & onboarding segment, based on function, leads with the highest share
The search, discovery & onboarding function is leading with the highest share in the influencer marketing platform, owing to the fact that companies use influencer search and discovery tools in order to find the ideal brand ambassadors. Companies adopt numerous variables, including audience demographics, content effectiveness, and performance, to track the influencer while also saving time and money spent on manual searches.
Software segment, based on component, will hold the largest share in the influencer marketing platform market
On the basis of components, the market is analyzed across the software and services segment, wherein the software component leads with the highest share in 2021 and is expected to stay dominant in terms of revenue in the coming years. The growth of the software component in influencer marketing platforms is attributable to the growing use of online tools to make the process of collaborating with influencers easier for brands.
Based on Industry, the consumer goods & services industry contributes the highest to the global influencer marketing platform market
The consumer goods & services industry, based on industry type, is having the highest contribution to the global influencer marketing platform market. The growth of the consumer goods segment is attributable to the rising interest of people in the ongoing trends in fashion and lifestyle. Moreover, fashion brands get an easy approach to the people and get to interact with people closely, which will fuel the growth of the consumer goods & services industry.
On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise's segment leads with the largest share
The large enterprise segment contributes the highest in the global influencer marketing platform market on the basis of enterprise size. The growth of the large enterprise segment is attributable to the growing emphasis on adopting cost-effective and outstanding marketing strategies. Meanwhile, the market is expected to seize opportunities during the study period due to the growing contribution of the small & micro enterprises segment. SMEs are highly focused on collaboration with micro-and nano-influencers in order to increase brand awareness and drive traffic to the websites.
North America's influencer marketing platform market is leading with the highest market share
The influencer marketing platform market in North America is leading with the highest market share, owing to the growing inclination towards effective platform development, AI-based analytics, and high opportunities in digital marketing. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific influencer marketing platform market will exhibit the highest CAGR due to the rapidly growing rate of social media users, which will enhance the use of influencer marketing platforms in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
ACTIVATE is a renowned end-to-end influencer technology platform, having nearly 150k influencers. The platform allows creators to publish nearly 6,500 pieces of collaborated content. Moreover, the firm is maintaining a partnership with various brands such as Harmless Harvest, Brooks Brothers, FabFitFun, Tinder, Walmart, Soylent, Rent the Runway, Levi's, Estee Lauder, Reebok, Dollar Shave Club, and more.
Affable is a fast-growing end-to-end influencer management platform that offers a robust solution for brands. The firm provides efficient tools to market all sorts of products while maintaining a personal touch. It has nearly 6 million influencers and has a strong foothold in over 11 countries.
Brandbassador is dealing in the influencer marketing platform industry and helping eCommerce brands forge enduring relationships by amplifying their social engagement and increasing revenue.
CreatorIQ is a renowned industry player that offers innovative solutions to brands to increase their social reach. The firm aims to develop cutting-edge software for companies. Founded in 2014, the firm now records 20 million+ creators in the database.
GRIN is a world-renowned marketing software that allows direct-to-consumer brands to communicate with users and collaborate with influencers. It offers a wide range of social platforms, e-commerce solutions, and communication tools, which help brands outreach and develop effective campaigns.
Segmentation Overview
The following are the different segments of the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market:
By Component:
Software
Services
Consulting
Deployment & Integration
Maintenance and Support
Outsourced (Managed)
By Function (Module):
Search, Discovery & Onboarding
Campaign Management
Influencer Relationship Management
Risk & Compliance
Contract & Pay Management
Analytics & Reporting
Others (Process Automation & Optimization)
By Subscription Plan:
Basic
Pro
Enterprise
By Enterprise Size:
Large Enterprises
Medium-sized Enterprises
Small & Micro Enterprises
By Industry:
Retail & E-commerce
Consumer Goods & Services
Fashion & Apparel
Electronics
Sports & Wellness
Food & Beverages
Others
Healthcare
Banking
Education
Hospitality
Travel
Entertainment & Media (Gaming)
Others (payments, ticketing)
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
UAE
Rest of MEA
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
