Rogue American Apparel Launches a New Lineup of Clothing Collection

The new collection includes men’s and women’s high-quality, soft and comfortable clothing that is available in a variety of colors and sizes.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rogue American Apparel, a small family and veteran owned clothing brand , launches a new lineup of apparels that includes both mens’ and womens’ wear. The family owned business has been manufacturing a variety of fashionable, first-rate clothing for their loyal customers since the start of their operation. With this new addition, the brand hopes to provide a wider range of options of outfits to help customers enjoy the seasonal activities ahead.Available in different colors and sizes, the fresh collection of clothing includes both men’s and women’s wear such as T-shirts, tank tops, shorts, capris, leggings, hoodies, jackets and thermals. Designed with comfort, durability, and versatility in mind, these apparels are a great fit for any event or activity whether it’s working out in the gym, hanging out with friends, or watching football at the stadium. From native American art, weapons, animals and quotes, the apparels feature a variety of incredible original graphics that complement their design and color perfectly.During the launch, owner Wes Whitlock said, “I’ve always wanted to have my own clothing brand that combines all the things that I've come to value and love, as well as my experiences in life, and Rogue American is a brand that has given me the opportunity and freedom to come up with my own designs and graphics that closely represent my past experiences, my present ventures, and the philosophy that shapes my current state of mind…Our graphics and designs predominantly feature the laws enshrined in our constitution, and the history of warrior culture of a previous time. My biggest goal is to have the best quality gear on the market that stands apart from the rest.”Committed to giving back to the community, the brand donates a sizable portion of their proceeds from sales to multiple military retirement foundations every year. About Rogue American Apparel : Started in 2011 by Wes Whitlock, a former US marine, Rogue American Apparel is a small family-owned clothing business based in Austin, Texas. Since its inception, it has been manufacturing fashionable, high-quality and versatile apparel for both men and women. In addition to their clothing business, they also sell their own brand of roasted coffee called ‘Invader Coffee’ as well as badges and other collectibles.