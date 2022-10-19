Submit Release
President departs for Turkmenistan

UZBEKISTAN, October 19 - On 20 October, at the invitation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for Turkmenistan on an official visit.

At the high-level talks, the parties will consider issues of further strengthening the strategic partnership and enhancing multifaceted cooperation. Following the summit, it is planned to sign more than ten documents on priority areas of interaction.

During the visit, it is planned to open a Tashkent Park in Ashgabat and launch a Border Trade Zone “Khorezm – Dashoguz”.

