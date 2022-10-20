Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Ashgabat

UZBEKISTAN, October 20 - The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, arrived in this country on an official visit.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev and other officials met the President of Uzbekistan at Ashgabat International Airport.

After a brief conversation, the President of Uzbekistan left for the residence allotted to him.

The main events of the visit are scheduled for tomorrow, October 21.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan