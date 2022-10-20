Shavkat Mirziyoyev: “Turkmenistan is our closest neighbor and reliable partner”

UZBEKISTAN, October 20 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held talks in a contracted format.

The heads of state discussed issues of further deepening bilateral relations based on centuries-old friendship and good neighborliness between fraternal peoples.

The key themes of the talks were issues of further enhancing cooperation in politics, trade, economics, energy, transport and logistics, water, agriculture and other areas.

It was noted that in recent years a breakthrough has been achieved in all areas of practical interaction. Based on an action plan, the agreements reached during the talks at the highest level are being successfully implemented.

Regular contacts and fruitful exchanges between governments, ministries and agencies, as well as regions of the two countries, are taking place.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the current meeting would give a powerful new impetus to the development of a multifaceted strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

A thorough exchange of views on the international and regional agenda also took place, including the issues of deepening cooperation in Central Asia.

Source: UzA