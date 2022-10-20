UZBEKISTAN, October 20 - Centuries-old friendship and good neighborliness – a solid basis for developing a strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

Presidents of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held talks in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from the two countries.

The President of Uzbekistan noted with great satisfaction the consistent expansion and progress in all areas of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

“For thousands of years, the Uzbek and Turkmen peoples have lived side by side and have always supported each other”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

In recent months, the leaders of the two states have met for the sixth time – this is a clear indicator of the special relationship between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The President of Uzbekistan noted the great merit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the formation of a solid foundation for modern rapidly developing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

It was emphasized that the economy is the locomotive of bilateral relations and it is necessary to make more efforts to use the huge potential of the two countries. Thus, in recent years, mutual trade has gained high rates.

It was noted that the Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan Border Trade Zone, the creation of which will be launched today by the heads of state, will serve to further increase contacts between businesspeople, as well as create new jobs in the regions.

The parties paid special attention to the development of cooperation projects. An agreement was reached on strengthening the work on the formation and implementation of new projects in such priority sectors as industry, energy, the chemical industry and agriculture.

One of the strategic areas of cooperation is the transport sector. The heads of state agreed to actively develop corridors along the East-West and North-South lines, including using the capabilities of Turkmenbashi port.

The level of interaction between the two countries in the water sector was noted with satisfaction. The parties jointly ensure the full-scale implementation of the Agreement on the Amudarya River signed in Tashkent.

Among the priorities is the further expansion of interregional ties and the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The Presidents confirmed the need for intensifying interaction in science, education, art, cinema and tourism.

Next year, mutual Culture and Cinema Days, youth festivals will be held with the broad involvement of all regions of the two countries.

An important factor in achieving the goals will be the signing of the Declaration on Deepening the Strategic Partnership.

“We are convinced that our joint efforts will serve to strengthen friendship and good neighborliness, the prosperity of the two countries”, the Leader of Uzbekistan said.

