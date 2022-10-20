The documents signed between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will strengthen the partnership

Following the high-level talks, a ceremony of signing and exchanging documents took place.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership.

Several other documents were also signed at the level of governments, ministries and agencies of the two countries, providing for the expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, including:

– Plan of practical actions for 2022-2024 to intensify political dialogue, inter-parliamentary, trade-economic cooperation, cultural-humanitarian exchange between the Republic of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan;

– Agreement on further developing bilateral foreign economic relations;

– Agreement on the regulation of the activities of trading houses in the territories of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan;

– Agreement on scientific-technical cooperation;

– Plan of practical measures to further enhance cooperation in agriculture;

– Agreement on the registration of medicines and medical devices.

Agreements on cooperation in electric power, customs, veterinary and animal husbandry, cinematography and other areas have also been signed.