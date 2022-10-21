India Kitchen Appliances Market Research Report 2022-2027: Industry Growth (CAGR 12%), Leading Companies Share, Forecast

India Kitchen Appliances Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Kitchen Appliances Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the India kitchen appliances market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12% during 2022-2027.Kitchen appliances are commonly utilized in households and commercial kitchens for storing, cleaning and cooking purposes. They include various types of tools and equipment that are operated using cooking fuel, electricity and solar energy. These appliances assist in reducing the effort and time required to perform kitchen-related activities. They are widely available in various shapes, sizes and colors across the country and offer multiple features and functionalities. The demand for kitchen appliances is increasing due to rapid urbanization and the shifting lifestyle preferences of the masses.

Industry Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the growing preference for modern kitchen appliances among individuals. This is supported by the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, along with the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of utilizing various kitchen appliances among individuals. Moreover, the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and the rising users of social media across India are creating a positive market outlook. In line with this, continual developments in the e-commerce infrastructure and the advent of the home delivery models are providing a boost to the sales of premium kitchen appliances. Additionally, various technological advancements and the introduction of smart and energy-efficient kitchen appliances are gaining widespread prominence among the masses. The market is further driven by the increasing investments by key players in the development of aggressive marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements. Other factors, including the proliferation of food outlets and cafes, the emerging tourism industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by leading players, are also favorably impacting the market growth across India.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Refrigerators

• Microwave Owens

• Induction Stoves

• Dishwasher

• Water Purifiers

• Others

Breakup by Structure:

• Built-In

• Free Stand

Breakup by Fuel Type:

• Cooking Gas

• Electricity

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

