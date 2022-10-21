Adaptive US has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with IRM Training, Australia's Oldest IIBA EEP
MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive US is happy to announce that they have signed an MOU with IRM Training, Australia's Oldest IIBA EEP. Both businesses run successful online training globally, predominantly in the North American and Oceanian continents. This memorandum of understanding will leverage the strengths of both organizations to expand their offerings to newer market segments.
Established in 1989, IRM Training is one of Australia's most experienced training providers, with over three decades of experience. It is an Australian training company employing some of the best training instructors in their areas of expertise, servicing the Australian industry and government, along with a respectable list of international clients. They run scheduled public courses in Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney and accept bookings for private, in-house training anywhere in Australia and beyond.
Adaptive US is one of the world's leading Business Analysis skills development organizations. In addition, it is among one of the world's trusted IIBA Certifications training organizations. Adaptive and IRM are collaborating to promote each other’s courses. The memorandum of understanding between the two is a strong strategic fit, leveraging the two companies' respective strengths in the field of online training.
"We are extremely excited about our collaboration with IRM Training, with its enormous presence as an online education provider. It is a strategic fit in our quest to make fundamental business analysis skills and techniques courses more accessible globally for business analysis students. With this collaboration, we can reach a wider group of professionals who desire to expand their BA credentials and capabilities." said Ananya Pani, Co-founder, Global Sales & Marketing Head at Adaptive US.
About Adaptive US
Adaptive US was founded to assist business analyst professionals in their skill development journey and help them unleash their true potential and leverage it to achieve their dream careers. It is backed by a team of professionals regarded as thought leaders and trendsetters globally in this domain.
It is one of the world's trusted IIBA training organizations, maintaining an incredible 97% success rate for students. We have helped 10000+ students with upskilling and 1250+ to complete their IIBA certification goals. In addition, Adaptive US provides certification training and learning resources for the most popular international certifications in the Business Analysis domain.
Adaptive US is the only training organization to offer its students a 100% Success or 100% Refund on their instructor-led training.
