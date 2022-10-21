Global Fruit Concentrate Puree Market worth $770 Million by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The global fruit concentrate puree market size is estimated to reach $770 million by 2026 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fruit concentrate puree market size is estimated to reach $770 million by 2026 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Fruit concentrate puree delivers the authentic fruit flavor to the targeted population. The vacuum process is adopted to clear the water from the pulp, and thereby the resultant contains high-quality puree concentrate. The puree is pasteurized at 190°F or higher for a minimum of 20 seconds. The puree is cooled and aseptically packaged. The average pH for the same is primarily kept in between 2.80-3.80, while the Brix value lies between 9.0 to 16.0. As the purees are extracted from raw fruits (like citrus), they contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help cure various long-term ailments. The chemical properties that are exhibited to cure long-term ailments and the rising use of the fruit puree in the pre-prepared baby food are some of the factors driving the global fruit concentrate puree industry forward in the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global fruit concentrate puree market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North American global fruit puree market held the largest market share in the year 2020. It is owing to the predominant production position of the countries within the region to provide the majority of the fruits worldwide. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific shows lucrative growth opportunities owing to the increasing urbanization and resilience over-delivering natural sugar in the infant food and also for them.

2. The rising working population and their need to adapt to healthy sugars are some drivers for the market. However, the dependence of limited areas to produce the fruits acts as a challenge for the market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the global fruit puree concentrate market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Fruit Concentrate Puree Market Segment Analysis- By Source : The citrus segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2026.Companies are actively launching citrus-related purees and other products to cover the following demand areas fuelled by the above-listed characteristics. In in vitro studies, hesperidin and naringin were the most dominant flavonoids ranging from 1676.3mg/100 grams to 2298.99mg/100 grams.

Global Fruit Concentrate Puree Market Segment Analysis- By Application : The food and beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. It is owing to the rising trend for adopting healthy and natural sugars, then the processed ones.

Global Fruit Concentrate Puree Market Segment Analysis- By Geography : The North American region held a dominant market share of 32% as compared to the other regions. It is owing to the availability of the majority of fruits in the following demographic. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities. It is owing to the demand that will be created within the infant food segment and food and beverages segment.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fruit Concentrate Puree industry are:

1. Uren Food Group Limited

2. Majestic Meats Inc.

3. Tianjin Kunyu International Co. Ltd

4. Parent’s Choice Infant Formula

5. Fenix S.A.

