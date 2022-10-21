Energy Drinks Market worth $86.5 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 9.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Investments from Renowned Brands and Manufacturers to Reach Nuanced Demand and Energy Drinks Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Energy Drinks Market Size is estimated to reach $86.5 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Energy drinks are a type of non-alcoholic beverage which contains compounds such as caffeine and sucralose to provide mental and physical stimulation. A healthy non-alcoholic beverage is often denoted as an energy drink without sucralose or the upcoming plant-based energy ingredient-based drink. Due to the growing fitness regimens in various societies across different age groups have curated a strong demand for such drinks in the market. Major brands such as Red Bull and Monster Energy have curated drinks based on rudimentary styles, which continue to hold a sizable market share across regions. A spree of product launches critiquing environmental and societal backgrounds has allowed brands to grow reputation and sales and would continue to propel the Energy Drinks Industry in the forecast period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held an advanced share in 2021. It is owing to product strategy alignment by brands and manufacturers to elongate product offerings to satiate the health-conscious consumers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the forecast period owing to the realignment of strategies and rising disposable income.

2. Rising demand for natural energy drinks with caffeine sourced from sustainable sources along with a shift to healthy non-alcoholic beverages has been a key market driver. However, health concerns related to the consumption of energy drinks hinder the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Energy Drinks Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. As per Food Dive 2022 Survey, nearly 55% of global consumers are more likely to purchase food and beverage products if they had sustainability claims. The market of Energy Drinks is driven by an extremely large consumer base, with fitness enthusiasts demanding products with controlled ingredients.

2. Future-Chemicals offered caffeine sourced from whole-coffee cherry and deliver 70% natural caffeine and 5% antioxidant polyphenols.

3. As per the Food and Health Survey from the International Food Informational Council, 73% of the survey respondents are actively trying to limit or avoid sugars. Due to sugar and caffeine being the key ingredient in energy drinks, marketers face reasonable friction in creating demand.

4. de-caffeinated segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is due to the various findings claiming the ill effects of caffeine on health. Caffeine causes restlessness, nausea and anxiety, amongst other potential side effects. As per NIMH, nearly 19.1% of U.S. adults have had an anxiety disorder in a year.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Energy Drinks industry are -

1. Monster Beverage Corp

2. Gatorade Company

3. Nestle S.A.

4. PepsiCo Inc.

5. Coca-Cola

