“The Cheech” Card Offers Altura Credit Union Members Free Entry into New Museum
Artist CiCi Segura Gonzalez poses in front her piece, "Soy Chicana", with Altura's new debit card that displays her artwork
Altura continues its support of the arts in the community by offering free and unlimited admission to museum with newly designed debit card
Access to art and accessibility is so important and so vital, and we’re committed to that”RIVERSIDE , CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the arrival of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture, Altura Credit Union has partnered with the museum and released a new debit card design that will allow anyone with the new card access to free, unlimited admission to “The Cheech,” plus an additional guest.
— Jennifer Binkley-Heiting, CEO and President of Altura Credit Union
Together with “The Cheech,” cardholders will also have free admission to the Riverside Art Museum’s Julia Morgan Building. All they need do is have their card with them upon visiting.
The card was first unveiled to the public at a fundraiser a day before the museum’s grand opening by Jennifer Binkley-Heiting, CEO and President of Altura Credit Union, who announced that Altura is “paying the admission fees.”
“Access to art and accessibility is so important and so vital, and we’re committed to that,” said Binkley-Heiting. “If you’re interested in joining our Altura family and having that opportunity, we would love to have you join.”
The design presented on the card is unlike any other Altura card available, featuring original artwork by CiCi Segura Gonzalez, one of the artists showcased in the museum, and creator of the piece, “Soy Chicana”.
Segura Gonzalez also spoke about the importance of bringing in more people to enjoy art, saying that some people never get to see artwork or visit a museum.
“There’s something that artwork does, I think, when you’re in its presence…there is a definite energy that comes off of artwork,” Segura Gonzalez said. “And so that little card has massive energy on it. I think, basically it is an introduction, allowing other people to talk about the story about this piece, the Cheech and all the other beautiful work that’s here.”
The partnership between Altura and “The Cheech” first began in 2018, when the credit union pledged $600,000 to the museum, which was still in its planning and fundraising stage at the time.
Longtime Executive Director of the Riverside Art Museum, Drew Oberjuerge, watched the relationship grow. She called this new aspect of the partnership “incredible.”
“We are grateful for our partnership with Altura and their creative and generous support of the arts in our community,” said Oberjuerge.
Altura’s “The Cheech” card is now available for any Member or potential member who would like to join. The process can be handled by any Altura branch or online at www.AlturaCU.com. To find out more, visit www.alturacu.com/thecheech.
About Altura Credit Union: Since 1957, Altura Credit Union has been dedicated to serving the communities of Riverside County. With over 170,000 Members and 20 branches, we are committed to enriching the lives and empowering the dreams of our members, communities, and employees. When you choose to be a member, you’re choosing to make a difference in your own backyard. We know how important it is to be there when it matters most, and we collectively choose to make every decision with the purpose of bettering the lives around us. Altura is so much more than a financial institution; we’re an institution that bridges community, care, people, and finances. To us, you’re more than a number; you’re our family, our friend, and our neighbor. Altura Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Riverside and San Diego counties; select cities in San Bernardino and Orange counties; as well as U.S. Military, U.S. Government and Civilian employees working at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County; and retirees of the United States Armed Forces. For more information on Altura, visit www.alturacu.com, or call 1-888-883-7228.
Chris Andrus
Altura Credit Union
+1 951-571-5309
candrus@alturacu.com