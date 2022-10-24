KEB America Features EtherNet/IP Drives at PACK EXPO 2022

KEB F6 VFD and S6 Servo Drive KEB America

KEB’s motion control and automation solutions for packaging machines are on display at PACK EXPO International.

PACK EXPO provides a forum for our engineers to engage with various machine builders within the packaging industry. We can listen to their challenges, demonstrate products, and share best practices.” — Jonathan Bullick

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KEB America, Inc., a subsidiary of KEB Automation and a provider of motion control and industrial automation solutions in North America, today announces its EtherNet/IP™ drives and automation solution suite for packaging applications are on display in booth LU-7852 at PACK EXPO International in Chicago, Illinois.

KEB’s interconnected suite of controls, drives, gearmotors, brakes, and clutches play a vital role at various points throughout the packaging line. North American packaging OEMs leverage KEB solutions for conveying, cutting, sealing, strapping, collecting, filling, wrapping, and palletizing.

In the Lakeside Upper Hall, KEB America’s booth features hands-on demonstrations and live discussions on how machine builders can customize KEB solutions to meet their machine’s requirements. KEB products in the booth include:

• Controls – From commissioning software to HMIs to FSoE PLCs and I/Os, KEB’s controls help machine builders connect, program, and manage machines safely. The robust line of solutions features IP66K protection HMIs, secure remote access routers, and an EtherCAT Multi-Fieldbus Interface (MFI) to connect KEB’s EtherCAT I/O to other industrial communication protocols.

• Servo Drives and VFDs – KEB’s Failsafe over EtherCAT (FSoE) and PROFIsafe drives come standard with SIL3 Safe Torque Off (STO) and Safe Brake Control (SBC). The F6 and S6 Drives feature a proprietary sensorless closed loop (SCL) technology that allows positioning without using an encoder in washdown applications. KEB drives support EtherNet/IP™ and EtherCAT communication protocols, deliver fast power cycles, require less wiring, and include flexible heatsink options.

• Gearmotors – The integral gearmotors offer a protective coating, cut options, and a noise-reduction cast-iron housing for food-safe applications. The compact DL3 Servo Motor delivers dynamic, high-speed control, up to 82Nm nominal torque, and quick-connect power connectors.

• Clutches and Brakes – KEB’s Power-on Clutches and Spring-applied Brakes engage when power is applied to the electromagnetic coil. Its backlash-free clutches and single-disc brakes include flexible mounting options and customizable features for optimal performance.

“PACK EXPO provides a great forum for our application engineers to engage with various machine builders within the packaging industry,” said Jonathan Bullick, sales manager at KEB America. “We can listen to their challenges, demonstrate products, share best practices, and discuss possible solutions on the show floor.”

Visit KEB America’s website for more information on its products, services, and meeting opportunities at PACK EXPO International.

About KEB America, Inc.

KEB America, Inc. is a North American manufacturer of industrial automation products for applications in the elevator, medical, packaging, and plastics industries. KEB America manufactures, assembles, and supports its suite of German-engineered controls, drives, motors, brakes, and clutches at its ISO 9001:2015 certified 150,000 sq. ft. facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. For more information, please visit https://www.kebamerica.com.

KEB America is a wholly owned subsidiary of KEB Automation KG, a global provider of complete automation system solutions headquartered in Barntrup, Germany. KEB Automation KG has four global production sites, ten subsidiaries, 30 sales and service centers, and 1,500+ employees worldwide.

EtherNet/IP Solutions from KEB America