Working Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Jordan, 19 to 23 October 2022

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman is in Jordan on a working visit.

Earlier today, Minister Maliki called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Ayman Safadi, and met Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Professor Dr Wajih Owais as well as University of Jordan President Professor Dr Nathir Obeidat. During the meetings, Minister Maliki affirmed the warm relations between Singapore and Jordan, and conveyed Singapore’s interest in exploring opportunities for further collaboration with Jordan in fields such as higher education, technical vocational education and training, and youth exchanges. Minister Maliki thanked the Jordanian government for looking after the welfare of Singaporean students in Jordan. He also had an extensive discussion with Deputy Prime Minister Dr Safadi on the Middle East Peace Process.

Minister Maliki visited Al Hussein University of Technology (HUT), where he attended a briefing on the Crown Prince Foundation and HUT, participated in a dialogue session with HUT student leaders and met young entrepreneurs from the HUT’s start-up incubator. Minister Maliki also visited the regional operations centre of BIGO Technology, a Singapore-based tech company that opened its first office in the Middle East in Amman in 2019 and currently employs about 1,000 Jordanians.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

20 OCTOBER 2022





Photo Caption: Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman with student leaders from Al Hussein University of Technology.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

Photo Caption: Meeting between Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman and University of Jordan President Professor Dr Nathir Obeidat.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

Photo Caption: Meeting between Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman and Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Professor Dr Wajih Owais.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

Photo Caption: Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman with senior executives from BIGO Technology.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

Photo Caption: Call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Ayman Safadi by Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore