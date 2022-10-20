Epsilon3 streamlines procedure execution for Blue Origin

Blue Origin's commitment to safety and quality is a top priority in all of its projects, as demonstrated in part through its implementation of Epsilon3.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Origin's mission is to "build a road to space so our children can build the future." They do this by providing economical methods to reach space and create an enduring human presence there.

Blue Origin's commitment to safety and quality is a top priority in all of its projects, as demonstrated in part through its implementation of Epsilon3 in New Glenn, New Shepard, and BE-4 development. Their adoption of Epsilon3 to manage and run their procedures has enabled them to move faster while significantly minimizing risk.

Blue Origin is a leader in the space industry and has been for years. They are a forward-thinking and innovative company striving to change the status quo of the space industry. In building the next generation of engines, launch vehicles, and space vehicles, Blue Origin will be changing how the everyday person thinks about space for generations to come.

Epsilon3's web-based procedure platform enables Blue Origin technicians, operators, responsible engineers, and management to instantly access information around current status of operations, release history, and historical reference of procedural content. It also helps Blue Origin ensure safety and quality around all of their integration, testing, and operations activities.

Traditionally, procedural content has been written in Word, PDF, Excel, Confluence, etc. Epsilon3 simplifies all the actions around procedures and controls by providing turn-key solutions, easy onboarding, and little to no IT management from in-house personnel.

Media Contact

Max Mednik, Epsilon3, Inc., 1 424-209-2577, info@epsilon3.io

SOURCE Epsilon3, Inc.