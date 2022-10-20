Second Home Management Announces Entry Into Short Term Rental Property Management

Petaluma, C.A., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Home Management today announced plans to offer a better alternative for quality property managers seeking to retire or sell their vacation property management businesses, and a unique approach to passionate dedicated local management combined with the sophistication and reach of a global vacation rental company.

The Company also announced today the acquisitions of Bear Valley Vacation Rentals, in Bear Valley, CA; Yosemite Region Resorts, in Groveland; CA, and AllSet Turnover in Chicago, IL to launch its collection of property management businesses.

"We are delighted to share our passion for vacation rental success with the industry, and we truly believe we have a better way to appreciate and build upon the local care and value that has been created by so many owners of property management businesses," said Patrick Gaskin, Head of Operations of Second Home Management. "Our own experience and passion for hospitality and our appreciation of strong local teams and brands sets us apart from the more ‘cookie-cutter' companies buying and integrating collections of property management businesses today."

Second Home Management (SHM) is seeking to acquire property managers throughout the United States with strong local brands and passionate local teams, who pride themselves on providing great hospitality experiences to guests. SHM will build and grow those local teams and businesses, while retaining their existing branding, to serve more property owners and more guests, and to deepen their ties and appreciation of their local communities.

In order to focus its efforts on local hospitality, SHM has partnered exclusively with RedAwning.com for marketing, distribution, pricing, photography, management tools, and support. With RedAwning, SHM instantly expands its marketing reach to every channel where guests shop for travel. Redawning optimizes the property listings by channel to ensure success, and this "global" partnership enables the "local" SHM teams to focus on what really counts for guests and property owners - great local hospitality and service.

"RedAwning has partnered with property managers exclusively before and found great success together, and this new relationship with Second Home Management takes those efforts to another frontier of opportunity for property owners and guests, and the channels we serve too," said Tim Choate, CEO, RedAwning.com.

Second Home Management will be available to meet property managers at the RedAwning booth #224 at the upcoming Vacation Rental Managers Association Annual Conference.

Property Management business owners seeking to reach Second Home Management to inquire about possible strategic options can contact Misha Berman, VP, Acquisitions, at misha@secondhomemanagement.com or [phone].

Property Managers seeking to learn more about RedAwning's industry-leading marketing, reservations, distribution and hospitality platform can visit https://host.redawning.com/property-management and contact Barbara Kendrick, VP, Business Development, RedAwning.com, at barbara@redawning.com or 407-873-5690.

About Second Home Management

Second Home Management was founded in 2022 to grow a leading multi-destination property management company with a key focus on local service and hospitality unmatched by other multi-destination management companies. Second Home Management truly values local teams and having passionate leaders in its local communities, while also being able to benefit from the scale of its partner RedAwning.com in achieving high performance results across every major marketing channel for properties. This "Global/Local" approach is optimized for excellence in performance at the highest levels in the US, combined with focused local hospitality excellence for the best guest and owner experience.

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the short-term rental industry's only complete marketing, distribution, reservations, and hospitality platform. RedAwning presents one of the world's largest collections of vacation properties to guests wherever they shop for travel. With over 17,000 properties represented on behalf of thousands of independent and professional hosts, RedAwning covers virtually every leisure destination in North America, and includes a comprehensive layer of exclusive services and support with every stay. RedAwning is one of the largest single U.S. vacation rental suppliers to every major travel website, including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Google Travel, and many more. RedAwning also operates exclusive vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com for travelers, and RedAwning TravelPro, which enables 20,000 travel agents to book vacation properties.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for the benefit of guests, hosts, and property managers alike, and to drive innovative approaches that make the booking and staying experience at short term rental properties more consistent, easier, safer, and better for all.

Second Home Management Contact:

Misha Berman

Second Home Management, Inc

misha@secondhomemanagement.com

1-973-462-4657

RedAwning.com Contact:

Johnathan Robinson

RedAwning.com Inc.

johnathan@redawning.com

1-925-302-9593

