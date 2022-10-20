Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,641 in the last 365 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2022.

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $20.00 per share on the outstanding Xerox Holdings Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020006135/en/

You just read:

Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.