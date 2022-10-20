CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CPNG, BCS and IGT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Coupang, Inc. CPNG

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of: a) Coupang securities between March 11, 2021 and July 12, 2022, inclusive; and/or b) Coupang common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Coupang's March 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (a) Coupang was engaged in improper anti-competitive practices with its suppliers and other third parties in violation of applicable regulations, including: (i) pressuring suppliers to raise prices of products on competing e-commerce platforms to ensure Coupang's prices would be more competitive; (ii) coercing suppliers into purchasing advertisements that would benefit Coupang financially; (iii) forcing suppliers to shoulder all expenses from sales promotions; and (iv) requesting wholesale rebates from suppliers without specifying any terms relating to rebate programs, all of which served to artificially maintain Coupang's lower prices and artificially inflate Coupang's historical revenues and market share; (b) Coupang had improperly adjusted search algorithms and manipulated product reviews on its marketplace platform to prioritize its own private-label branded products over those of other sellers and merchants, to the detriment of consumers, merchants, and suppliers; (c) unbeknownst to its Rocket WOW members, Coupang was selling products to non-member customers at lower prices than those offered to its Rocket WOW members; (d) Coupang subjected its workforce to extreme, unsafe, and unhealthy working conditions; (e) all of the above illicit practices exposed Coupang to a heightened, but undisclosed, risk of reputational and regulatory scrutiny that would harm Coupang's critical relationships with consumers, merchants, suppliers, and the workforce; and (f) Coupang's lower prices, historical revenues, competitive advantages, and growing market share were the result of systemic, improper, unethical, and/or illegal practices, and, thus, unsustainable.

Barclays PLC BCS

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays American Depositary Receipts on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 22, 2022

According to the filed complaint, a) as of December 31, 2020 and February 18, 2021, Barclays had a material weakness in its internal control environment due to the fact that the over-issuance had occurred and was not immediately identified; and b) they failed to disclose that as of February 18, 2021 (i) Barclays Bank PLC ("BBPLC") had and was selling unregistered securities in excess of the amounts registered by the August 2019 shelf registration statement, (ii) BBPLC was violating U.S. securities laws and/or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability, and (iii) BBPLC was required to conduct a rescission offer for those unregistered securities.

International Game Technology PLC IGT

IGT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 16, 2018 - August 29, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 13, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, International Game Technology PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (ii) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (iv) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the lawsuit filed against IGT's subsidiary in April of 2018; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

