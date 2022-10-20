CGTN AMERICA: Chinese Modernization: Socialist Modernization Pursued under CPC Leadership

CGTN America releases "Chinese Modernization: Socialist Modernization Pursued under CPC Leadership" When he delivered the report at the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 16, Xi Jinping underscored the unique features and essential requirements of Chinese modernization.

When he delivered the report at the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 16, Xi Jinping underscored the unique features and essential requirements of Chinese modernization.

Noting that Chinese modernization is socialist modernization pursued under the leadership of the CPC, Xi said that "it contains elements that are common to the modernization processes of all countries, but it is more characterized by features that are unique to the Chinese context."

Chinese modernization is the modernization of a huge population, of common prosperity for all, of material and cultural-ethical advancement, of harmony between humanity and nature and of peaceful development, Xi said.

As for the essential requirements, Xi said they are "upholding the leadership of the CPC and socialism with Chinese characteristics, pursuing high-quality development, developing whole-process people's democracy, enriching the people's cultural lives, achieving common prosperity for all, promoting harmony between humanity and nature, building a human community with a shared future, and creating a new form of human advancement."

Xi also highlighted the importance of Chinese modernization in accomplishing the central task of the CPC. "From this day forward, the central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization," he said.

"Chinese modernization adheres to the concept of people-centered development, emphasizes the harmonious development of man and nature, and prioritizes win-win cooperation," said an article titled "Chinese Modernization Offers Humanity New Choice for Achieving Modernization," published by Guoji Ruiping (International Review), a popular news social media account in China.

"Chinese modernization emphasizes pursuing the path of peaceful development and advocates exchanges and mutual inspiration among civilizations," the article added.

