Stanley Black & Decker Announces 4th Quarter Dividend

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker SWK announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.80 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker SWK is the world's largest tool company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

