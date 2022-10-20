Tennessee Highway Patrol Seeks Information on Williamson County Serious Injury Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Pedestrian

Submit Release
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking information that may aid in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash in Williamson County. Preliminary information indicates that a red Mercedes SUV, possibly a 2016 to 2020 GLA model, was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, October 15, in Williamson County around 10:51 p.m. The vehicle has damage to the front-end area and missing the front Mercedes emblem. The vehicle was headed South on Old Hillsboro Road, which turns into Leipers Creek Road after the intersection in Leipers Fork.

We have attached a black-and-white video, along with a color video of the vehicle of interest. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have any information as to the whereabouts of the driver or vehicle, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 615-744-3091, extension 1, and request to speak with Trooper Healey.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

