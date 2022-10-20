Parliamentary secretary’s statement on the Great British Columbia ShakeOut

CANADA, October 20 - Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness, has released the following statement on the 2022 Great British Columbia ShakeOut:

“An average of 3,000 earthquakes are reported each year in this beautiful province we call home. While the vast majority are too small to be felt, earthquakes strong enough to cause structural damage may happen, on average, once per decade. It’s scary to think about, but we owe it to ourselves and our loved ones to be prepared and understand what to do during and after a major earthquake.

“Knowledge is key to safety. That’s why every year we encourage British Columbians to imagine an earthquake scenario during Great British Columbia ShakeOut. This year, on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m., people throughout B.C., in schools, workplaces and public places – including MLAS in the B.C. Parliament Buildings – will once again practise how to ‘drop, cover and hold on.’

“When you feel the ground shake, immediately ‘drop, cover and hold on.’ These three simple steps have saved lives in earthquake zones around the world:

If you are able, drop onto your hands and knees. This position prevents you from falling, but allows you to move if necessary.

Cover your head and neck with your arm and take shelter under a sturdy piece of furniture. If there is no shelter nearby, crawl to the nearest interior corner or wall while continuing to protect your head and neck.

Hold on to your shelter, covering your head and neck until the shaking stops. Count to 60 before getting up, giving unanchored objects time to settle.

“Today is also an opportunity for British Columbians to make sure they have earthquake preparedness kits on hand that can support them with emergency supplies for at least 72 hours. Kits should include non-perishable food, such as cans of food or granola bars, a first-aid kit, flashlights, extra batteries and a radio, as well as backup copies of all critical documents.

“We all have a role to play in earthquake preparedness, so I encourage everyone to participate in the Great British Columbia ShakeOut.”

Learn More:

To register and learn more about the Great British Columbia ShakeOut, visit: https://www.shakeoutbc.ca