The University of Texas Permian Basin recognized as top school for online education in healthcare
UTPB’s School of Nursing is ranked #1 for best online RN to BSN Programs in Texas.
One key to solving the healthcare shortage is making higher education more accessible”ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Texas Permian Basin has been named one of the best schools for online higher education in healthcare by EduMed.org. In fact, UTPB’s School of Nursing is ranked #1 for best online RN to BSN Programs in Texas.
— Wes Harris, outreach coordinator for EduMed.org
UT Permian Basin’s online programs in the medical field earned top honors for their overall quality, affordability, and commitment to student success. Take a look at the full rankings to see where UT Permian Basin placed:
“UT Permian Basin offers an accelerated and affordable RN to BN online program to make that transition obtainable to an already busy working nurse,” said Dr. Minerva Gonzales, the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs and an Associate Professor of Nursing with The University of Texas Permian Basin’s School of Nursing. “Flexible online classes and accessible eight-week courses with multiple start dates enable a student to manage their schedule. And smaller class sizes provide supportive faculty interaction.”
“Our rankings showcase the schools giving future nurses and allied health professionals the best chance to succeed from day one in the classroom to day one on the job,” said Wes Harris, outreach coordinator for EduMed.org. “This starts with low-cost tuition, but also includes academic counseling, career placement and other key resources that students need to graduate and get hired.”
EduMed.org’s rankings come at a time when the demand for trained healthcare professionals is on the rise. According to Mercer, a global consulting leader in healthcare, the U.S. will see millions of vacancies in critical healthcare positions by 2025. Nurse practitioner, nursing assistant and home health aide roles stand to experience some of the greatest shortages over the next three years and beyond.
“One key to solving the healthcare shortage is making higher education more accessible,” said Harris. “Online programs open the door to students who may not be able to commit to a campus-based program while working, or to commute to a classroom at all.”
EduMed.org researched and analyzed more than 7,700 accredited schools using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and from the schools themselves. The website’s data science team then applied a proprietary algorithm to rank all qualifying schools for each healthcare discipline. Primary data points include:
- Academic counseling services
- Career placement services
- Student-to-faculty ratio
- Tuition
- Percent of students receiving school-based financial aid
- Amount of school-based aid per student
To be eligible, a school must hold active regional accreditation and have at least one partially
online program in the ranking subject. Just 8 percent of U.S. postsecondary institutions earned a
ranking position.
As proof of UT Permian Basin’s affordability, the University now offers Falcon Free. This program covers tuition and mandatory fees for four years for Texas families with an AGI of $100k or less a year. In addition, UT Permian Basin also offers the PSP scholarship for students interested in studying healthcare. In partnership with the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP), UTPB is able to cover tuition and mandatory fees for undergraduates majoring in Nursing, Pre-Med, Pre-Dental, and Pre-Pharmacy (who live in the Permian Basin region) through a competitive, renewable four-year scholarship.
