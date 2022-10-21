Woman-Owned Leading Luxury Magazine ICONIC LIFE Expands Into Orange County After Decades of Success in Arizona
ICONIC’s Expansion Reflects a Growing Trend in the Luxury Lifestyle Niche & The Power of Print
ICONIC is a celebration of living beautifully and focuses on stunning imagery and captivating stories that also stand the test of time. That is what is ICONIC”ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA , USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICONIC LIFE, a national digital luxury lifestyle magazine that celebrates living beautifully and all things ICONIC, showcases the vibrant people in design, food, style and travel is proud to announce its expansion into Southern California, following success in print in Scottsdale, Arizona.
In May, ICONIC LIFE launched its quarterly print magazine, alongside enterprised digital content focusing on all things beautiful and ICONIC in Orange County. While all the content is also found digitally on www.iconiclife.com, readers can access a digital flipbook of the elegant print magazine online as well.
The beautifully designed, high-quality edition of ICONIC LIFE with its matte-velvet cover and original fashion meets architecture photography is mailed to the wealthiest homeowners in Orange County and is also found found at luxury retailers, private jet hangars and luxury resorts in Orange County, California.
For the past 5 years, ICONIC LIFE has relished in its popularity by upholding its four pillars: Design, Food, Travel, and Style. Between the digital platform and print editions, the brand offers a 360-degree approach to luxury, offering readers and followers a deeper experience through a robust social media initiative, a video series and the publisher’s podcast ICONIC HOUR with Renee Dee.
The publication, which is currently based of out of Scottsdale, Arizona curates quarterly content with features highlighting exceptional design, architecture, style, cuisine, luxury travel, real estate, wellness, and how to your best life.
“Even before I got into the magazine and publishing world many decades ago, I have always been fascinated listening to the personal stories of those designers, architects and builders who represent the best of the best. ICONIC LIFE marries a long love of learning and curating content that I hope will inspire our readers. Whether it’s interviewing the top culinary talent, working with couture fashion brands or taking our readers through some of the many luxurious estates we cover, ICONIC is a celebration of living beautifully and focuses on stunning imagery and captivating stories that also stand the test of time. That is what is ICONIC,” said Renee Dee, ICONIC LIFE Founder and Publisher.
Dee got her career start working for one of the biggest national publishers, Meredith Corporation. After publishing her first magazine in 1996, Dee conceived ICONIC LIFE magazine about a decade after exiting her first publication. As a life-long entrepreneur, managing a woman-owned business, she shares her time between Scottsdale, Arizona and Orange County, California, showcasing beautiful lifestyles, and the highest-end products, amenities and services for the most discerning consumers.
Dee says she chose the expansion of ICONIC LIFE to Southern California due to similarities between the Scottsdale and Orange County markets, and she already had roots there, living in OC twice in the last two decades.
“Both are luxury-loving markets and have many residents owning homes in both markets. Both markets are leaders in the country for growth, luxury lifestyles, high-design home aesthetics, and a resort-lifestyle atmosphere for everyday living,” she said.
ICONIC LIFE’s expansion will focus on Newport Beach, Newport Coast, Corona Del Mar, Huntington Beach, Laguna, and Dana Point. The luxury content of the magazine is curated for a sophisticated, upscale audience. Already ICONIC LIFE is supporting several local charities and professional organizations, and this fall, just announced its first class of Top Designers in Orange County in the next issue in Orange County, available now.
“We are so incredibly proud and excited about this expansion,” said Carlye Klick, Marketing Director for ICONIC LIFE. “The magazine has already been widely accepted in Orange County with Dee at the helm. Her firm understanding of the area, deep connections in the community and uber luxury approach make the magazine the perfect fit for the Orange County.
Dee says five years in, her mission at ICONIC LIFE continues strive to be leader in the luxury market not only in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, Arizona but now similarly in Orange County, and additional markets to come.
About ICONIC LIFE MAGAZINE
ICONIC LIFE is a digital and print luxury lifestyle publication that celebrates the art of Living Beautifully. ICONIC LIFE features exceptional design, architecture, style, cuisine, luxury travel, real estate, wellness and living your best life. ICONIC LIFE showcases the vibrant people behind the products, the dreams behind the designs and the innovation behind inspiring ideas.
The vibrant content is curated for a sophisticated, luxury-loving audience that appreciates the best of the best. Iconic's mission is to be the storytellers behind the stuff and the curators of the iconic. Beautiful design alongside compelling stories keep our readers engaged and coming back for more. Join Iconic on a journey to Live Beautifully on iconiclife.com that features national luxury stories. The brand presents a glamorous print edition quarterly in Scottsdale/Paradise Valley and Orange County, with new cities coming soon.
Orange County Causes
After chairing the Orange County Heart Ball for two years, Renee Dee now focuses her efforts supporting St. Jude, Make A Wish Foundation, The Valiant Women of Providence Hospital, Seneca, National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) OC, Orange County Museum of the Arts, and a Day of Gratitude at The Laguna Design Center.
