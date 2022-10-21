ADCO Hearing Products Announced as New NDVSB Approved Vendor
ADCO to provide medical devices and assistive technology to the NDVSB eMarketplace, the largest Diversity, Veteran and Small Business program in the US.
The NDVSB eMarketplace gives us the resources to achieve our goals in supporting government agencies throughout the US, and offers a platform that exceeds the expectations of our customers.”ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADCO Hearing Products Announced as New NDVSB Approved Vendor. ADCO Medical Suppliers LLC DBA ADCO Hearing Products qualifies as a First Look program supplier as a CVE certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business.
ADCO Hearing Products to provide best-selling audiology, hearing healthcare and assistive technology to the NDVSB eMarketplace.
ADCO Hearing Products, a leading multi-line distributor of audiology supplies, hearing healthcare products and assistive technology, announced today that it has joined the National Diversity Veteran Small Business (NDSVB) eMarketplace as an approved vendor. ADCO will provide authorized buyers with assistive devices, ADA Compliance solutions, sound masking and speech privacy products, and medical supplies. This is further strengthened by the expertise and service excellence that has defined ADCO for more than 70 years.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with ePS for inclusion on the NDVSB eMarketplace. This is a natural next step for us in our ongoing efforts to provide high quality assistive devices and medical supplies to the federal government. The NDVSB eMarketplace gives us the resources to achieve our goals in supporting government agencies throughout the US, and offers a platform that meets, if not exceeds, the needs and expectations of our mutual customers,” said Abby Armijo, President of ADCO Hearing Products. “Further, to have received an industry designation through NDSVB, naming ADCO Hearing Products as an official Small Business Partner, provides us with the leverage and support we need to reach a greater audience.”
The NDVSB federal program includes the Air Force First Look initiative, which ePS-NDVSB is currently rolling out to all Air Force bases. The First Look program makes it easier for installation government purchase card holders to do business within the communities surrounding Air Force bases, as well as with state and national suppliers. NDVSB has provided a platform for these purchase card holders to source products from qualified suppliers while meeting their purchasing goals. Along with the 84 Air Force Bases launched and the Environmental Protection Agency, Army bases are now being deployed on NDVSB / AAFES eMarketplace, with an additional 64 Army bases and 30,000 Government Purchase Card holders being added.
About NDVSB
The NDVSB Program brings business opportunities for our certified small business partners in both the private sector and public sector markets. In conjunction with our parent company ePS, we provide the much-needed technology for our small business partners (SBP’s) to be competitive and aligned with the ever-changing requirements of the private sector and public sector purchasing departments. Our goal at ePS and NDSVB is to make all our small business partners preferred suppliers for National Corporations and the Federal government.
About ADCO Hearing Products
Since 1950, ADCO Hearing Products has been a leading wholesale supplier of hearing aid equipment, assistive devices, supplies and accessories to the professional and federal market. ADCO is based in Englewood, Colorado and serves the professional community nationwide by providing a wide range of the highest quality clinical supplies. Known for its unsurpassed customer support to both professional customers and their patients, ADCO has become one of the most reputable suppliers of clinical audiology supplies and assistive listening products in the U.S.
ADCO Medical Suppliers LLC DBA ADCO Hearing Products is a CVE certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business.
DUNS: 079629133 | UEI: UUEHQ6N4GG25
Contact: NDVSB@adcohearing.com
Abby Armijo
ADCO Medical Suppliers, LLC
+1 303-794-3928
email us here