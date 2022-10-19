UZBEKISTAN, October 19 - The President of Uzbekistan outlines priority areas for multifaceted cooperation with the EU

On October 19, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala.

Issues of further enhancing Uzbekistan – European multifaceted relations and strengthening regional interaction were considered. Views were exchanged on the current international agenda.

The main attention was paid to the development of a constructive political dialogue, promotion of programs and projects of mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, financial and technical fields, as well as in ecology, education, and tourism.

The EU Special Representative emphasized that the EU highly appreciates and consistently supports the continuation of the program of irreversible reforms in New Uzbekistan, aimed at further deepening democratic and socio-economic transformations in the country.

The multifaceted and dynamic nature of bilateral relations, which in recent years have reached a qualitatively new level, was noted with satisfaction.

Evidence of this is the adoption of the updated EU Strategy on Central Asia, granting Uzbekistan the status of a beneficiary of the GSP+ system, as well as the initialing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

Trade, economic, and investment cooperation is developing fruitfully. In 9 months of this year, mutual trade has grown by 15 percent. The volume of exports of Uzbekistan products to the EU countries increased by 70 percent. The number of joint projects and enterprises in Uzbekistan has exceeded 1,000.

Projects are being implemented with the participation of European investors in high-tech industries such as energy and automotive, agriculture, and other areas.

During the conversation, the importance of developing and implementing programs aimed at promoting sustainable development and strengthening regional connectivity was noted.

The transport sector, innovations, digitalization, green economy, alternative energy and rational water use, and inclusive education were defined as priority areas.

Issues of assisting an early peaceful settlement and socio-economic reconstruction in Afghanistan were also considered.

Source: UzA