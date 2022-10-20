Steinberg Law Firm Attorneys File Class Action for Condominium Owners in Evacuated Myrtle Beach Building
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Elliotte Quinn with The Steinberg Law Firm filed a class action lawsuit for the owners of the 322 condominiums in the Renaissance Towers building in Myrtle Beach. On October 7, an engineer declared the building unsafe and required an evacuation due to damaged steel supporting the building. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, alleges the directors of the condominium association and the management company knew of the problem for years but did nothing to inspect, maintain, or repair the structural problems. The suit also alleges the directors were negligent in failing to have a reserve study for the building and failing to have reasonable reserve funds.
As of October 18, 2022, owners and tenants have not been allowed back into the building and have not been given a date when they will be allowed to return. The lawsuit seeks to recover for the condo owners and the association the more than $2 million already assessed for steel repairs, the additional amounts that will be required for temporary shoring and additional repairs due to the dangerous condition of the steel, lost rental income from and lost use of the condos, and other damages.
Attorney Elliotte Quinn said, “The directors and management company for a condo building have a duty to maintain and repair the building, and the information we’ve learned indicates there was a complete failure to timely address a known problem with this building. With the Champlain Towers South collapse in Florida only a little more than a year ago, this is another instance of an oceanfront condo building with known problems that were not addressed to the point that people’s lives were put at risk. While the Renaissance Tower did not collapse and was thankfully evacuated without any injuries, people have been left homeless, owners have been deprived of income from their investments, and owners are being asked to pay millions of dollars. When those responsible for building or maintaining a condo building fail to carry out their responsibilities, the Steinberg Law Firm steps in to hold them accountable.”
The case is Liberty Property Holdings SC, LLC et al. v. Richardson et al (4:22-cv-03556-RBH.)
