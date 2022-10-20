Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,546 in the last 365 days.

Cingulate to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. CING, a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Cingulate Chairman & CEO Shane J. Schaffer will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV investor conference on October 26, 2022.

Conference and presentation details are as follows:   

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV
Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Presentation: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Live stream: https://me22.mysequire.com/
Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles

Management will host individual investor meetings. To arrange a meeting with Cingulate, please contact your conference representative. Investors may also contact Cingulate investor relations at mkreps@darrowir.com to arrange an in-person meeting.

About Cingulate®
Cingulate Inc. CING, is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR™ drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of neurological disorders, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR™ technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com.

Investor Contact:
Thomas Dalton
Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate
TDalton@cingulate.com
913-942-2301

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


You just read:

Cingulate to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.