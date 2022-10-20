DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle Racing Apparel Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global motorcycle racing apparel market.

The global motorcycle racing apparel market is expected to grow from $1.78 billion in 2021 to $1.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.90%. The motorcycle racing apparel market is expected to reach $2.30 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60%.

Major players in the motorcycle racing apparel market are Alpinestars SpA, Dainese SpA, Fox Head Inc, Scott Sports SA, ThorMX, FirstGear, Gerbing Heated, ICON Motosports, Klim, REV'IT!, SIDI, RST, Furygan, Vardenchi and Tucano Urbano.

The motorcycle racing apparel market consists of sales of motorcycle racing apparel by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to specialized clothing and equipment worn by motorcyclists during a ride. It provides the rider with comfort and safety against serious injury by providing abrasion resistance and reinforcing armor at crucial contact points. It includes a protective shield, pants, jackets, boots, gloves, helmets, airbags, goggles, and accessories to safeguard riders on extended rides with a few ridings gear support.

The main types of motorcycle racing apparel are clothing, footwear and protection gear. The clothing for motorcycle racing refers to clothing such as T-shirts, pants, and jackets worn by motorcycle riders during the race. This clothing protects the rider in the event of a crash, deflects sun, rain, or debris, keeps the rider warm, cool, or hydrated, increases visibility, expresses the rider's style or social identity, and stows baggage. Motorcycle racing apparel are mostly used in competitive race and recreation.

North America was the largest region in the motorcycle racing apparel market in 2021. The regions covered in the motorcycle racing apparel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The motorcycle racing apparel market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides motorcycle racing apparel market statistics, including motorcycle racing apparel industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a motorcycle racing apparel market share, detailed motorcycle racing apparel market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the motorcycle racing apparel industry. This motorcycle racing apparel market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing number of accidents is driving the growth of the motorcycle racing apparel market. The number of accidents is increasing mainly due to speeding/reckless driving followed by other reasons such as the absence of safe procedures, open violation of the traffic rules by the drivers, poor road lighting increasing encroachment, and others. Motorcycles are more prone to accidents as motorcyclists and their passengers are more exposed to weather and road risks than drivers in enclosed automobiles.

This rise in the number of accidents will create a huge demand for motorcycle racing apparel and gears that act as a protective shield to ensure the safety of riders and provide comfort during the ride. For instance, according to a fact sheet published in September 2021 by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in the USA, in 2019, around 84,000 motorcycle riders were injured, a 2% increase from the 82,000 motorcycle riders injured in 2018. 5,014 motorcycle riders were killed in 2019, representing 14% of traffic fatalities.

Furthermore, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India, in 2020, India reported 158,964 motorcycle road accidents. The fatalities due to motorcycle road accidents increased from 56,136 in 2019 to 56,873 in 2020. Therefore, the rising number of accidents will drive the growth of the motorcycle racing apparel market.

The countries covered in the motorcycle racing apparel market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

