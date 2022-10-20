CCAGW PAC Endorses Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Four House Candidates

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement for Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) for re-election to the U.S. Senate and Reps. John Curtis (R-Utah), Blake Moore (R-Utah), Burgess Owens (R-Utah), and Chris Stewart (R-Utah) for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements on the candidates' lifetime score in CCAGW's 2021 Congressional Ratings.

Sen. Mike Lee has a lifetime rating of 95 percent, making him a lifetime "Taxpayer Hero," and he was a "Taxpayer Super Hero" with a perfect 100 percent rating in 2021, making it the fourth time he has earned that score. Rep. Curtis has a lifetime rating of 99 percent and Rep. Stewart has a lifetime rating of 93 percent, making them both a lifetime "Taxpayer Hero." Reps. Moore and Owens each have a lifetime rating of 100 percent, making them both a lifetime "Taxpayer Super Hero." Reps. Curtis, Moore, Owens, and Stewart all earned the title of "Taxpayer Super Hero" in 2021 with a perfect 100 percent rating.

"During their tenures in the Senate and House, Sen. Lee and Reps. Curtis, Moore, Owens, and Stewart have been strong and reliable votes to curb government waste and reform Washington," said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. "On top of their impressive voting records, they fought for increased accountability and transparency while opposing efforts to massively increase federal spending and adopt burdensome new regulations. I urge all Utahns to re-elect Sen. Lee to the U.S. Senate and the constituents of the four representatives to re-elect them to the U.S. House of Representatives."

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC's mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

