CCAGW PAC Endorses Four Virginia House Candidates

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement for Reps. Ben Cline (R-Va.), Bob Good (R-Va.), Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), and Rob Wittman (R-Va.) for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements on the candidates' lifetime score in CCAGW's 2021 Congressional Ratings.

Rep. Cline has a lifetime rating of 99 percent, Rep. Griffith has a lifetime rating of 87 percent, and Rep. Wittman has a lifetime rating of 84 percent, making all of them a lifetime "Taxpayer Hero." Rep. Good has a lifetime rating of 100 percent, making him a lifetime "Taxpayer Super Hero." Reps. Cline, Good, and Wittman all earned the title of "Taxpayer Super Hero" in 2021 with a perfect 100 percent rating.

"During their tenures in the House, Reps. Cline, Good, Griffith, and Wittman have been strong and reliable votes to curb government waste and reform Washington," said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. "On top of their impressive voting records, they fought for increased accountability and transparency while opposing efforts to massively increase federal spending and adopt burdensome new regulations. I urge their constituents to re-elect them to the U.S. House of Representatives."

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC's mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

