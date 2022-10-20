CCAGW PAC Endorses 17 Texas House Candidates

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement for Reps. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), Brian Babin (R-Texas), Michael Burgess (R-Texas), Michael Cloud (R-Texas), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Jake Ellzey (R-Texas), Pat Fallon (R-Texas), Lance Gooden (R-Texas), Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), Troy Nehls (R-Texas), August Pfluger (R-Texas), Chip Roy (R-Texas), Pete Sessions (R-Texas), Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas), Randy Weber (R-Texas), and Roger Williams (R-Texas), for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements on the candidates' lifetime score in CCAGW's 2021 Congressional Ratings.

Rep. Arrington has a lifetime rating of 96 percent, Rep. Babin has a lifetime rating of 95 percent, Rep. Burgess has a lifetime rating of 88 percent, Rep. Cloud has a lifetime rating of 99 percent, Rep. Crenshaw has a lifetime rating of 94 percent, Rep. Gonzales has a lifetime rating of 92 percent, Rep. Roy has a lifetime rating of 97 percent, Rep. Weber has a lifetime rating of 94 percent, and Rep. Williams has a lifetime rating of 96 percent, making them all a lifetime "Taxpayer Hero." Reps. Ellzey, Fallon, Gooden, Jackson, Nehls, Pfluger, Sessions, and Van Duyne all have a lifetime rating of 100 percent, making them each a lifetime "Taxpayer Super Hero." Reps. Babin, Burgess, Cloud, Crenshaw, Ellzey, Fallon, Gooden, Jackson, Nehls, Pfluger, Sessions, Van Duyne, Weber, and Williams all earned the title of "Taxpayer Super Hero" in 2021 with a perfect 100 percent rating.

"During their tenures in the House, Reps. Arrington, Babin, Burgess, Cloud, Crenshaw, Ellzey, Fallon, Gooden, Gonzales, Jackson, Nehls, Pfluger, Roy, Sessions, Van Duyne, Weber, and Williams have been strong and reliable votes to curb government waste and reform Washington," said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. "On top of their impressive voting records, they fought for increased accountability and transparency while opposing efforts to massively increase federal spending and adopt burdensome new regulations. I urge their constituents to re-elect them to the U.S. House of Representatives."

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC's mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

