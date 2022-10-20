Submit Release
CCAGW PAC Endorses Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse for Re-election to the House of Representatives

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements on the candidate's lifetime score in CCAGW's 2021 Congressional Ratings.

Rep. Newhouse has a lifetime rating of 82 percent, making him a lifetime "Taxpayer Hero."

"During his tenure in the House, Rep. Newhouse has been a strong and reliable vote to curb government waste and reform Washington," said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. "On top of his impressive voting record, he fought for increased accountability and transparency while opposing efforts to massively increase federal spending and adopt burdensome new regulations. I urge his constituents to re-elect him to Congress."

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC's mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

