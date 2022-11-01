Mindstamp Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

Mindstamp, an interactive video platform that allows users to make any video interactive in seconds, announced it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace.

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindstamp, a leading interactive video software solution, announced that the Mindstamp HubSpot integration app is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace.Amidst digital fatigue, businesses are seeking ways to engage users and stand out. With Mindstamp’s drag-and-drop interactive video platform and robust features and integrations , users can turn any video into a seamless interactive experience that increases engagement and drives action.Mindstamp’s powerful interactive video solution is amplified with the Mindstamp HubSpot Integration. The integration allows users to sync video and engagement data collected from Mindstamp’s platform directly to the HubSpot CRM platform. This means HubSpot users can track, trigger, and enhance their existing CRM processes and workflows with the power of interactive video.“If you’re a HubSpot user, you know how necessary it is to send the right messages to the right people at the right time. HubSpot users can now easily create more relevant and personalized content for their contacts by integrating and leveraging Mindstamp's valuable interactive video data with HubSpot’s leading automation platform,” says Brett Lindenberg, CEO, and founder of Mindstamp.The Mindstamp HubSpot Integration App allows HubSpot users to:- Create and update contactsCreate new contacts in HubSpot based on Mindstamp’s lead and viewer info capture functionality, including name, email, phone number, and more.- See Mindstamp data on the activity feedGet real-time insights on how viewers are interacting with the content by fully integrating viewer data and events from interactive videos into the HubSpot Activity Feed.- Create dynamic listsTrigger marketing automation and campaigns based on viewer interactions using HubSpot’s dynamic list enrollment.- Automate marketingIntegrate data from Mindstamp videos, such as what the viewer clicked on or how they responded to questions, to dynamically change subsequent marketing communications including email content or follow-up interactive videos.- Map propertiesSync interactive video elements or events to custom HubSpot properties to update contact or company records.- Assign tasksAssign tasks to sales team members to follow up with deeply engaged or high-interest / high-value viewers based on their engagement with the interactive videos.- Qualify leadsIntegrate Mindstamp interactive video actions or responses into HubSpot lead scoring to identify and prioritize lead outreach.- Personalize videos with existing dataIntegrate interactive videos directly into HubSpot landing pages and personalize interactive videos based on the data already known in HubSpot.With Mindstamp’s easy-to-use interactive video platform and integration with HubSpot, users can create more-personalized, more-dynamic, and more-optimized user experiences.About Mindstamp: Founded in 2017, Mindstamp is an interactive video platform that allows users to make any video interactive in seconds. Users can enhance traditional videos with buttons, questions, hotspots, drawings, and more to increase viewer engagement, convert more leads, sell more products, and maximize training impact.