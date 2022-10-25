Blackswan Cybersecurity Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022
Sixth-Annual List & Research Identifies Leading Managed Security Service Providers Worldwide
Leading the way in fit-for-purpose curated security solutions, 24 x 7 availability of cyber experts, and best-in-class customer-focused services, I believe it is our team that makes the difference.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Blackswan Cybersecurity to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).
— Mike Saylor, CEO, Blackswan Cybersecurity
The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2022 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.
“It's an honor to be named among one of the Top MSSPs and stands as a true testament to the diligent efforts of our team at Blackswan,” said Prof. Mike Saylor, CEO, Blackswan Cybersecurity. “Leading the way in fit-for-purpose curated security solutions, 24 x 7 availability of cyber experts, and best-in-class customer-focused services, I believe it is our team that makes the difference.”
“MSSP Alert congratulates Blackswan Cybersecurity on this year’s honor,” said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. “The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide.”
Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:
• MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.
• Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries.
• Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.
• Security Operations Centers: 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.
• Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%).
• Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.
• Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.
Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.
An agile, full-lifecycle cybersecurity firm, Blackswan Cybersecurity addresses the cost problem by providing customized solutions to maximize existing efficiencies while eliminating waste in unwanted/unneeded services. Utilizing a lean, fit-for-purpose approach, clients can scale their cybersecurity programs according to their individual needs and budgets.
“True to our roots, focusing on fit-for-purpose solutions, Blackswan strives to enable the same level of security for everyone; cybersecurity should be accessible for all, not just something larger firms can afford to enjoy,” said Christopher Roach, COO, Blackswan Cybersecurity. “In short, our team wants to level the playing field.”
About Blackswan Cybersecurity
Blackswan Cybersecurity is a leader in fit-for-purpose cybersecurity solutions. Blackswan helps companies identify the right safeguards for protecting their data assets and outperforming cybersecurity compliance requirements by offering customizable, comprehensive suite of skills, capabilities, and services. These services range from comprehensive 24/7/365 managed security services (SOC-as-a-service), assessment-level gap analysis, vulnerability identification and remediation, incident and breach response, user awareness training, GRC assessments and analysis, and virtual CISO services. Powered by Blackswan’s Fusion Center, Blackswan Cybersecurity provides around the clock access to cyber professionals and ‘eyes-on-glass’ threat monitoring, detection, and remediation services from their North Texas-based Cyber Fusion Center (SOC evolved). Blackswan Cybersecurity strives to democratize enterprise-level security services, offering the same level of skills, capabilities, and protection against data breaches for organizations of all sizes.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative.
