Senator Collett Announces Over $5.5M in School Mental Health & Safety Grants

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. − October 20, 2022 – Senator Maria Collett announced nineteen school entities serving students in and around the 12th district will receive a combined $5,502,962 in state funding to support mental health and safety programs.

“As a legislator and the mom of a fifth-grader, creating a safe and secure learning environment for our students is one of my top concerns, and I was proud to advocate for this desperately-needed investment,” said Senator Collett. “These funds are an important first step to ensure every student has access to the mental health services they need to thrive, and every school is equipped to keep our kids safe.”

Grant recipients in the current and future 12th District include:

Bryn Athyn School District – $200,101

Bucks County IU 22 – $140,000

Centennial School District – $362,626

Central Bucks School District – $721,540

Central Montco Technical High School – $140,000

Colonial School District – $358,481

Eastern Center for Arts & Technology – $140,000

Hatboro-Horsham School District – $331,140

Lower Moreland School District – $273,381

Methacton School District – $337,664

Middle Bucks Institute of Technology – $140,000

Montgomery County IU 23 – $140,000

North Penn School District – $584,245

Souderton Area School District – $389,482

North Montco Technical Career Center – $140,000

Souderton Charter School Collaborative – $140,000

Upper Dublin School District – $319,701

Upper Moreland School District – $298,720

Wissahickon School District – $345,881

A total of $190 million was included in Pennsylvania’s 2022-2023 Budget to support this initiative: $95 million for school mental health grants and $95 million for school safety and security grants. Applications were accepted from August 1 – 31, 2022 through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

More information about the School Mental Health and Safety and Security Grant funds can be found at www.pccd.pa.gov/schoolsafety .

