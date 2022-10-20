Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,625 in the last 365 days.

Senator Collett Announces Over $5.5M in School Mental Health & Safety Grants

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. October 20, 2022 – Senator Maria Collett announced nineteen school entities serving students in and around the 12th district will receive a combined $5,502,962 in state funding to support mental health and safety programs.

“As a legislator and the mom of a fifth-grader, creating a safe and secure learning environment for our students is one of my top concerns, and I was proud to advocate for this desperately-needed investment,” said Senator Collett. “These funds are an important first step to ensure every student has access to the mental health services they need to thrive, and every school is equipped to keep our kids safe.”

Grant recipients in the current and future 12th District include:

  • Bryn Athyn School District – $200,101
  • Bucks County IU 22 – $140,000
  • Centennial School District – $362,626
  • Central Bucks School District – $721,540
  • Central Montco Technical High School – $140,000
  • Colonial School District – $358,481
  • Eastern Center for Arts & Technology – $140,000
  • Hatboro-Horsham School District – $331,140
  • Lower Moreland School District – $273,381
  • Methacton School District – $337,664
  • Middle Bucks Institute of Technology – $140,000
  • Montgomery County IU 23 – $140,000
  • North Penn School District – $584,245
  • Souderton Area School District – $389,482
  • North Montco Technical Career Center – $140,000
  • Souderton Charter School Collaborative – $140,000
  • Upper Dublin School District – $319,701
  • Upper Moreland School District – $298,720
  • Wissahickon School District – $345,881

A total of $190 million was included in Pennsylvania’s 2022-2023 Budget to support this initiative: $95 million for school mental health grants and $95 million for school safety and security grants. Applications were accepted from August 1 – 31, 2022 through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

More information about the School Mental Health and Safety and Security Grant funds can be found at www.pccd.pa.gov/schoolsafety.

###

You just read:

Senator Collett Announces Over $5.5M in School Mental Health & Safety Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.